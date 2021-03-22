Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontarians 75+ can now book COVID-19 vaccines online
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 22, 2021 6:09 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 22, 2021 at 6:10 am EDT
Ontario COVID-19 vaccine online booking portal CITYNEWS
Ontario residents who are 75 or older can start booking their COVID-19 vaccines through the
starting on Monday. government’s online system
People in that age group were initially set to become eligible by the first week of April, but the province announced last week it was moving up the date, saying vaccinations are ahead of schedule.
Also starting today, certain pharmacies and family physicians in some regions will be allowed to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to anyone 60 or older.
RELATED: Who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario and how can they book a shot?
Meanwhile, a number of regions are moving to different restriction levels in the province’s colour-coded pandemic framework.
The Brant, Chatham-Kent and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark regions are now in the red zone — the second-most restrictive.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is now in orange, and four others — Timiskaming, Porcupine, North Bay Parry Sound and Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington — are in yellow.
RELATED: Outdoor dining allowed in Grey Zone, restaurants in Red and Orange Zones upgraded to 50% capacity
