NHL postpones Canadiens-Oilers game after two players enter COVID-19 protocols

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Erik Haula (56), of Finland, reaches across Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

MONTREAL – The NHL has postponed Monday night’s game in Montreal between the Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers, making it the first contest in the all-Canadian North Division to be shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.

The league announced the postponement shortly before the scheduled 7 p.m. ET opening faceoff after Montreal forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi were placed on the league’s COVID protocol list.

The league said in a statement it will provide more information on Tuesday.

The Oilers were looking to move into sole possession of first place in the North Division. They are tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who were idle Monday, with 42 points.

Edmonton and Montreal are next scheduled to play Wednesday at the Bell Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.

