Leafs' William Nylander and Zach Hyman talk pineapple on pizza and more

The new season of ‘Leaf to Leaf’ debuted on the Toronto Maple Leafs social media channels

The show has two Leafs players asking each other some hard hitting questions and on the most recent episode a debate that has ranged on for years, was brought up.

The first virtual Leaf to Leaf featured Zach Hyman grilling William Nylander, asking him things like, what he does on his day off? What movie he can binge over and over again? and if he would rather live in a cave or treehouse?

But the one question grabbing attention is one that can divide families, ruin friendships and end relationships….

Does pineapple belong on pizza?

 

