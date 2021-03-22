Drive-through vaccine site to open at Canada's Wonderland as York Region expands vaccinations to 70+

York Region announced Monday that it will be launching drive-through vaccine sites soon, along with expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to residents aged 70 years and older.

One drive-through site is slated to open at Canada’s Wonderland on March 29 and is currently being tested. Like all other sites, these clinics are also by appointment only.

“We are increasing the options for our folks. There are folks that may have some mobility issues, but can get into a car and they might find the drive-through option to be pretty good,” said Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region’s medical officer of health.

In addition, starting Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., those born in 1951 and earlier can book an appointment on the region’s vaccine portal. Those in earlier age groups are still eligible to book.

Appointments can also be booked via telephone by calling the specific clinics. Walk-ins will not be permitted.

The following locations will administer vaccines to the newly eligible priority group:

Aaniin Community Centre located in the City of Markham, operated by York Region Public Health

Cornell Community Centre located in the City of Markham, operated by Eastern York Region North Durham (EYRND) Ontario Health Team (OHT)

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital located in the City of Vaughan, operated by Mackenzie Health

Georgina Ice Palace located in the Town of Georgina, operated by York Region Public Health

Maple Community Centre located in the City of Vaughan, operated by York Region Public Health

Ray Twinney Recreation Complex located in the Town of Newmarket, operated by Southlake Regional Health Centre

Richmond Green Sports Centre located in the City of Richmond Hill, operated by York Region Public Health

Further, for eligible and vulnerable residents who cannot visit a vaccine clinic or use a drive-through, the region’s mobile outreach teams are set to begin vaccinating homebound people this week.

Staff involved in the mobile teams include paramedics, physicians, nurses, pharmacists and public health immunizers.

“We have accumulated, with our partnerships with many other seniors groups, a list of individuals who need to be visited in their homes,” said Dr. Kurji.

Meanwhile, a pilot program offering Oxford-AstraZeneca shots to those 60 and older that started this month in Toronto, Kingston and Windsor pharmacies is expected to expand to 700 sites over the next few weeks.

Ontario’s solicitor general Sylvia Jones said pharmacies in virus hotspots will be prioritized and Peel Region will “absolutely” be next for the pharmacy vaccine program, based on high rates of COVID-19 there.

Jones said the expansion depends on supply and the exact sites are being determined with the Ontario Pharmacists Association, looking at health units with higher COVID-19 positivity rates.

The government has been criticized for passing over hotspot neighbourhoods and regions in the initial pharmacy pilot.

Jones said hotspots weren’t forgotten, but the province was limited by vaccine supply and the April 2 expiry date for the first doses.

With files from Lucas Spadafora and The Canadian Press.