Covid and grief: What happens when we can’t say goodbye?

In today’s Big Story podcast, hundreds of thousands of Canadians have lost loved ones to this pandemic. And most of them lost them without being able to say goodbye or to properly mourn them. Grief over a death is challenging at any time, but how are we coping without the two parts of the process that can offer us comfort.

A last hug or hand squeeze, a wake and a communal gathering have been part of our grief as long as we’ve been human. For the past year we’ve done without them. How will that impact us when all this is over?

GUEST: Dr. Mary Fernando

