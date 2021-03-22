City View Drive-in is back, tickets go on sale this week

Start your engines.

In Toronto, the City View Drive-in located in REBEL nightclub’s parking lot on Polson Street is back.

The theatre, owned by INK Entertainment, has announced a new season of live events, concerts and movie nights at its physically-distanced venue.

While movie screenings haven’t been announced yet, live acts will include Big Wreck, Tokyo Police Club and Born Ruffians.

Opening day is on May 7th, featuring Classic Albums Live with Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon.

Concert attendees can buy tickets online and tune in to the show through a designated FM radio frequency.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday.