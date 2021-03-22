Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canada slaps sanctions on 4 Chinese officials over Uyghur abuses
by Cormac Mac Sweeney
Posted Mar 22, 2021 1:40 pm EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands in front of his cabinet as he speaks to media during the final day of the Liberal cabinet retreat at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma
Canada is placing sanctions on Chinese officials as it joins several International allies in denouncing human rights violations against Muslim minorities in China.
The Foreign Affairs department has released a statement saying Canada, along with the U.S., the UK, and the European Union (EU), is placing sanctions on four individuals and one entity.
The department says there is evidence of state-led mass detentions, forced labour, torture, and forced sterilization against about one million Uyghur Muslims, and other Muslim minorities.
While the Trudeau government has denounced these human rights violations, it has not followed other countries and International bodies in declaring it a genocide.
The sanctions come at a time of increased tensions with China,
. over the detentions of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor
Canadian Embassy officials are not being allowed access to Kovrig, who has been detained on spying charges for more than two years.
Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says the government is deeply troubled by the total lack of transparency, and that it continues to work to free Kovrig and Spavor.
