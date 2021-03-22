Breakfast Television is giving you a $1,000 wake-up call each morning

We all love free money and Breakfast Television is getting ready to give away a string of cash prizes, starting on Monday.

Breakfast Television is giving you a $1,000 wake-up call!

Each weekday morning, BT will phone a lucky viewer just after 8 a.m. If we call you, all you have to do is answer within four rings and say, “I Wake Up with BT!” to automatically win $1,000! ENTER: https://t.co/vwrP5m53ce pic.twitter.com/4GQQVMeZek — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) March 22, 2021

For the next little bit, BT is going to make it rain with the ‘I Wake Up with BT’ contest.

The contest goes until June 11.

Every weekday morning between now and then they are going to call a lucky listener, and provided they do the right things, BT is gonna give them a thousand bucks.

What are the right things?

Well, we got Devo Brown on the phone to ask…