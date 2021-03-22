Loading articles...

Breakfast Television is giving you a $1,000 wake-up call each morning

Last Updated Mar 22, 2021 at 8:31 am EDT

We all love free money and Breakfast Television is getting ready to give away a string of cash prizes, starting on Monday.

For the next little bit, BT is going to make it rain with the ‘I Wake Up with BT’ contest.

The contest goes until June 11.

Every weekday morning between now and then they are going to call a lucky listener, and provided they do the right things, BT is gonna give them a thousand bucks.

What are the right things?

Well, we got Devo Brown on the phone to ask…

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB 400 south of Sheppard - four right lanes are now blocked. Two left lanes getting past. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:44 AM
Good Monday morning! Lots of sunshine ☀️ again today with temperatures above average! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more