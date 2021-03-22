Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket, possible suspect in custody
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 22, 2021 6:07 pm EDT
Boulder Police, Colorado. Boulder Police Twitter
BOULDER, Colo. – Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket. It’s unclear if anyone was injured Monday, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.
Police in Boulder tweeted that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.
Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside the store, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof.
Officers had their guns drawn outside, and some windows at the front of the store were broken.
An ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.
