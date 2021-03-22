8 in hospital after apartment fire in Bradford

Eight people are in hospital after a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Bradford on Monday.

Police and paramedics responded to a call for a fire at the building on Holland Street West around 2:00 p.m.

York Paramedics confirm they were called to assist at the scene and have taken eight people to a local hospital. Their injuries range from minor to serious.

The town of Bradford West Gwillimbury has set up an evacuation centre at the Danube Seniors Centre for all residents of the apartment building who need a place to go.

The Town of BWG is setting up an evacuation centre at the Danube Seniors Centre for all apartment residents who need a place to go. We will provide further information as it is available for people who are seeking updates on their loved ones, including a contact phone number. https://t.co/gVbtLJTyyt — Town of BWG (@TownofBWG) March 22, 2021

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.