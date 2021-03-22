Loading articles...

8 in hospital after apartment fire in Bradford

Last Updated Mar 22, 2021 at 6:21 pm EDT

An undated file photo of a South Simcoe Police vehicle (TWITTER/@SouthSimcoePS)

Eight people are in hospital after a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Bradford on Monday.

Police and paramedics responded to a call for a fire at the building on Holland Street West around 2:00 p.m.

York Paramedics confirm they were called to assist at the scene and have taken eight people to a local hospital. Their injuries range from minor to serious.

The town of Bradford West Gwillimbury has set up an evacuation centre at the Danube Seniors Centre for all residents of the apartment building who need a place to go.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 east of Kennedy collectors - ramp lane blocked due to a stalled vehicle. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
Some high, thin cloud to start tomorrow, then increasing through the afternoon. Rain incoming after midnight tomorr…
Latest Weather
Read more