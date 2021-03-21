Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Mar 21, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:50 a.m.

Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia today as March break winds down in the province.

Four of the cases are in the province’s central zone, which includes the Halifax area, and two are in the eastern zone.

All of the infections are related to travel or previous cases, with those infected going into self isolation.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 21 active cases of COVID-19.

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,791 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more virus-related deaths today.

Toronto and nearby Peel Region — two COVID-19 hot spots — account for nearly half of the new infections.

Looser pandemic measures allowing restaurants to open their patios took effect in both regions yesterday.

Ontario’s immunization campaign is set to ramp up tomorrow, with the provincial vaccine booking portal slated to start taking appointments from those 75 or older.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press

