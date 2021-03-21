Several trails closed because of nesting peregrine falcons

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Nesting peregrine falcons are once again claiming their territory, resulting in several trail closures in Acadia National Park.

The Jordan Cliffs Trail, Precipice Trail, and a portion of the Orange & Black Path are closed until further notice.

Rangers closed the cliffs and associated trails to public entry to protect the peregrine falcons from being disturbed and abandoning their nests.

Entering a trail that’s marked as closed is a federal crime. The trails are expected to reopen after the nesting season.

The Associated Press