Raptors' Nick Nurse fined $50,000 for throwing facemask, using profanity

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gestures during the second half of his team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for throwing his facemask towards the stands and using profanity directed at an official.

The incident came before Nurse exited the court at the conclusion of the Raptors’ 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz on March 19, a game in which Utah was awarded 27 more free throw attempts over Toronto – the second-largest discrepancy in the NBA this season.

“I don’t know, just didn’t seem like they were gonna let us win tonight,” said Nurse after the game. “A lot of calls, man. Every trip, every possession was free throws.”

