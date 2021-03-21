Provincial police expelled from Pikangikum First Nation

A northwestern Ontario First Nation has expelled provincial police from its borders over unspecified allegations of misconduct.

Chief Dean Owen of Pikangikum First Nation says the police force lost the community’s trust due to alleged misconduct involving officers that “occurred over many years.”

“Pikangikum needs to know about potential threats to our community, especially when that threat comes from the people we entrust to protect our members,” said Owen.

“This is not a course of action we take lightly and the consequences are far reaching. Trust between our organizations has been broken and has caused an unsafe situation within Pikangikum which can easily escalate.”

A spokesman for the Ontario Provincial Police says 10 officers have returned to their home communities as of Friday, and the force has contacted the province’s police watchdog.

He says the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate to probe incidents involving police where there has been serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

A spokeswoman for the SIU did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

“Any decision as to whether OPP members return to support community safety in Pikangikum ultimately rests with the Chief and Band Council,” said Bill Dickson.

“The OPP has a history of supportive, respectful and positive presence in Pikangikum, including wholehearted support and advocating for stand-alone Indigenous policing services for Indigenous communities. Allegations against our members are taken seriously, and the safety and security of all Ontarians remains our priority.”

Dickson says that in the meantime, Pikangikum Police and First Nations Peacekeepers will be responsible for community safety.