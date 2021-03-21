SIU investigating death of man, 54, in Orangeville

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in Orangeville.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the OPP was called to a residence on Wellington Crescent Friday evening for a report of an “altercation” between two people.

When officers arrived, the SIU said “attempts were made to negotiated with a 54-year-old man who was inside the residence.”

The next day at around 10 a.m., officers entered the building and found the man dead in the basement.

“He had sustained a fatal gunshot wound,” the SIU said. “At this time, it does not appear that any police-issued firearm was discharged.”

The SIU is requesting anyone with information related to this case to contact them directly.

The SIU is called in where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police and members of the public.