Residents of hamlet north of Belleville asked to shelter in place after OPP officer stabbed

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking residents of a rural area northwest of Belleviile, Ont., to shelter in place as they search for a man they allege stabbed an OPP officer during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

OPP said an officer was trying to stop a vehicle on County Road 14 in the Foxboro area at around 1 a.m.

“During the traffic stop, the suspect’s vehicle did collide with the OPP cruiser,” said OPP Media Relations Manager Bill Dickson Sunday.

The officer was then stabbed when he got out of the car, Dickson said.

He suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital, Dickson added.

Police said they are searching for 26-year-old Charles “Chuck” Parkinson in connection to the incident

He is described by police as 173 centimetres or five-foot-eight-inches tall and around 61 kilograms or 134 pounds.

He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweater, and a black hat with a red logo.

Police said he is wanted for Attempt Murder.

Investigators said they believe he fled on foot after the incident.

The man has ties to the Belleville, Brighton and Prince Edward County areas, police said.

Do not approach the suspect if you see him, police said. Instead, call 911 or 1-888-310-1122 immediately.