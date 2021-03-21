Loading articles...

Ontario ticket holder wins Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Mar 21, 2021 at 2:28 am EDT

TORONTO — An Ontario ticket holder won Saturday’s $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

And the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 24 will be an estimated $5 million.

The Canadian Press

