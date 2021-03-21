Loading articles...

Ontario reports 1,791 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 18 new deaths

A lab technician checks the final results on test samples collected from suspected COVID-19 patients at the microbiology laboratory of Barzilai Medical Center in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on June 2, 2020. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ontario reported 1,791 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a decrease from the 1,829 cases reported on Saturday.

The province also reported 18 new coronavirus-related fatalities.

More to come

 

 

