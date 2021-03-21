MUST-WATCH: The Justice League, the Falcon, and the Winter Soldier enter the Top 10!

This week is all for the superhero fans! We’ve got a new show featuring two of the strongest players from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the long-awaited re-edit of a disastrous team-up film from DC. But if you’re not a superhero fan, we’ve got you covered with some new films that’ll tickle your fancy! Keep reading to see what made the 680 NEWS MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Streaming platform: Disney+

If you’re missing Marvel content after WandaVision‘s end two weeks ago, don’t you worry! Also, spoilers if you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the latest offering from Disney+ and Marvel in their smaller screen entries. This show sees Anthony Mackie‘s Falcon deciding to retire Captain America’s shield to the government, and sticking to his role as the Falcon. While Sebastian Stan‘s Winter Soldier is recovering from his trauma of being a HYDRA assassin, both heroes discover a new group of terrorists who want to destroy international borders. And Baron Zemo (played by Daniel Bruhl), the villain of Captain America: Civil War, is somehow involved as well.

The first episode is out on Disney+ now, with the next 5 episodes coming out weekly on Fridays!

Happily

Streaming platform: VOD

If you’d prefer something about two leads in love, this is the film for you!

Happily is a film starring Joel McHale (from Community) and Kerry Bishé (from Halt and Catch Fire) as a couple madly in love with each other. They’re so in love, it starts to make all their coupled friends sick of them. One day, a strange man (played by Stephen Root) comes by, and offers them an injection which would fix their so-called defect. But they’re not particularly interested in fixing their defect. Who needs all that nonsense when you have love?

Happily is out now on Apple TV and Google Play!

Mary Goes Round

Streaming platform: CBC Gem

If you’re looking for something a little more serious, you should check out this film.

Mary Goes Round is a Canadian film that played at TIFF a few years ago. The film stars Aya Cash (from You’re the Worst and the Boys). She plays an addiction counsellor in Toronto struggling with alcoholism, who takes a trip back home to Niagara after learning her father (played by John Ralston) is dying. She also learns she has a teenage half sister (played by Sara Waisglass), she starts to connect with her, and learn a bit more about herself.

You can watch this film on CBC Gem now!

Crisis

Streaming platform: VOD

If you’re looking for a more tense drama about addiction, here’s a film for you!

Crisis is an ensemble drama in the vein of Traffic, but about the opioid epidemic. Focusing on three intersecting stories, the film stars Gary Oldman as a doctor considering becoming a whistleblower following some disturbing revelations about his company’s new drug. Also featuring Greg Kinnear, Evangeline Lilly, and Armie Hammer, this is a tension filled film about one of the biggest problems affecting Canada and America today.

You can watch this film on your VOD service of choice now!

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Streaming platform: Crave

For the fanboys, the fangirls, and the fan-non-binary people, this is the film you’ve been waiting for!

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, also known as the Snyder Cut, is one of the most interesting projects to have come out of Hollywood recently. Zack Snyder stepped away from directing Justice League during post-production due to a family tragedy, and Joss Whedon took over directing it. But his version was hated by critics and fans alike. After an intense movement on social media calling for the Snyder Cut, Warner Bros. and HBO Max approached him and offered him the chance to re-write, re-shoot, and re-edit whatever he wanted, to make the film he always wanted to make.

You can check out all 4 hours of this new version of Justice League on Crave now!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Love Alarm (Season 2) – Netflix

9. Minari – VOD

8. Mary Goes Round – CBC Gem

7. Coming 2 America – Amazon Prime Video

6. Happily – VOD

5. Genera+ion – Crave

4. Jane – Disney+

3. Crisis – VOD

2. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Disney+

1. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Crave