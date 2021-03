A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on March 21, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday March 21, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 91,952 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,954,285 doses given. Nationwide, 629,956 people or 1.7 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 10,433.669 per 100,000.

There were no new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 4,773,170 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 82.84 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

<i>Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.</i>

<b>Newfoundland</b> is reporting 12,432 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 46,053 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 87.949 per 1,000. In the province, 1.80 per cent (9,411) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 66,470 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 13 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 69.28 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>P.E.I.</b> is reporting 1,131 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 16,779 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 105.775 per 1,000. In the province, 3.54 per cent (5,614) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 21,925 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 14 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 76.53 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Nova Scotia</b> is reporting 11,145 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 58,036 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 59.469 per 1,000. In the province, 2.05 per cent (20,050) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 119,110 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 48.72 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>New Brunswick</b> is reporting 22,623 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 61,106 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 78.337 per 1,000. In the province, 1.57 per cent (12,219) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 93,455 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 65.39 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Quebec</b> is reporting 29,140 new vaccinations administered for a total of 944,793 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 110.416 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 1,050,355 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.95 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Ontario</b> is reporting 40,823 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,521,705 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 103.594 per 1,000. In the province, 2.03 per cent (298,549) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 1,780,135 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.48 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Manitoba</b> is reporting 5,088 new vaccinations administered for a total of 133,687 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 97.085 per 1,000. In the province, 3.13 per cent (43,168) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 193,760 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 14 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 69 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Saskatchewan</b> is reporting 6,351 new vaccinations administered for a total of 139,827 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 118.582 per 1,000. In the province, 2.64 per cent (31,170) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 150,755 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 13 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.75 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Alberta</b> is reporting 7,166 new vaccinations administered for a total of 459,856 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 104.464 per 1,000. In the province, 2.12 per cent (93,236) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 528,845 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.95 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>British Columbia</b> is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 490,022 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 95.492 per 1,000. In the province, 1.70 per cent (87,139) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 630,860 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.68 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Yukon</b> is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 32,350 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 775.203 per 1,000. In the territory, 25.40 per cent (10,598) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 51,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 62.94 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>The Northwest Territories</b> are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 32,074 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 710.876 per 1,000. In the territory, 27.46 per cent (12,389) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 48,600 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 66 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Nunavut</b> is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 17,997 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 464.727 per 1,000. In the territory, 16.56 per cent (6,413) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 37,500 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 97 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 47.99 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<sup>*</sup>Notes on data: <i>The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.</i>

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published March 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press