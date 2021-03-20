Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Mar 20, 2021 at 10:58 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is recording 1,829 new cases of COVID-19 just as public health restrictions in some hard-hit areas are set to ease. 

Today’s figures come as restaurants located in grey or so-called lockdown zones of the provincial pandemic response plan get the green light to offer outdoor dining service. 

In red and orange zones, restaurant capacity limits on indoor dining are rising sharply as of today. 

Red-zone eateries can now host 50 people inside rather than 10, while the limit in orange zone restaurants is doubling from 50 to 100.

Ontario is also reporting 11 new virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press

