Loading articles...

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting

Last Updated Mar 20, 2021 at 5:44 am EDT

DALLAS — One person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting early Saturday inside a Dallas nightclub, police said.

A fight broke out between two groups inside Pryme Night Club, police said in a statement. A person in one of the groups pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking six people.

All six were taken to hospitals where one woman was pronounced dead. The extent of the injuries to the other five people range from stable to critical condition.

Police said the shooter got away. The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:38 PM
CLEARED: NB 410 at Queen. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
@jilltaylor680 We have your back Jill!! No more winter!! 😎
Latest Weather
Read more