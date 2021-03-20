Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Peel residents 75-plus can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments
by News Staff
Posted Mar 20, 2021 5:19 pm EDT
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as "La Nuvola", The Cloud, in Rome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)
Residents 75 years of age and older in Peel Region can now start booking appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at select vaccine clinics.
Caregivers who are not 75 years or older are not eligible to receive the vaccine at this time.
Anyone who can’t access the online booking system, is asked to call the Region of Peel COVID-19 Vaccination Line at 905-791-5202 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week.
Anyone needing help getting to and from the vaccine clinic for their appointment can use TransHelp by calling 905-791-1015 at least 48 hours before your appointment to make your booking. You don’t need to be a TransHelp client to use this service.
As of March 21, 94,655 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Peel Region.