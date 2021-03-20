Peel residents 75-plus can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Residents 75 years of age and older in Peel Region can now start booking appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at select vaccine clinics.

Clinics located at William Osler’s Chinguacousy Wellness Centre and Brampton Civic Hospital, and Trillium Health Partners’ Mississauga Hospital and University of Toronto, Mississauga (UTM) sites are taking bookings starting Saturday for appointments that will be available as soon as next week.

Peel Public Health’s six vaccine clinics will begin accepting appointments on Monday, March 22 for those people ages 75 to 79.

Caregivers who are not 75 years or older are not eligible to receive the vaccine at this time.

Anyone who can’t access the online booking system, is asked to call the Region of Peel COVID-19 Vaccination Line at 905-791-5202 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week.

Anyone needing help getting to and from the vaccine clinic for their appointment can use TransHelp by calling 905-791-1015 at least 48 hours before your appointment to make your booking. You don’t need to be a TransHelp client to use this service.

As of March 21, 94,655 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Peel Region.