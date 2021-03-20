Loading articles...

Ontario reports 1,829 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 11 new deaths

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY 29, 2020: A healthcare worker holds a vial with a blood sample while performing laboratory tests which detect immunoglobulin class G (IgG) antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 virus in blood at the SklifLab laboratory of Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Care. Sergei Karpukhin/TASS (Photo by Sergei KarpukhinTASS via Getty Images)

Ontario reported 1,829 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, an increase from the 1,745 cases reported the day before.

The province also reported 11 coronavirus-related fatalities.

More to come

