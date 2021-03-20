Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in shooting in St. James Town

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A man in his 20s has been seriously injured following a shooting in St. James Town.

Police say they were called to the area of Wellesley and Bleecker streets just after 8 p.m. Saturday for reports a person had been shot.

Upon arriving they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
#EBQEW east of Mississauga Rd - vehicle fire affects the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:00 PM
Another beautiful evening coming our way with sunset at 7:29 p.m. and temperatures overnight dropping down to a low…
Latest Weather
Read more