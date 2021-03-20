Loading articles...

Man killed in single vehicle crash in Mississauga

Last Updated Mar 20, 2021 at 11:35 pm EDT

A male driver is dead following a single vehicle crash into a highway noise barrier in Mississauga. CITYNEWS/Rick Helinski

A man is dead following a single vehicle crash in south Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to South Service Road and Cormack Crescent just south of the QEW around 9:45 p.m. Saturday for reports a vehicle had crashed into the sound barrier that separates South Service road from the highway.

When they arrived the found an eyewitness who had made the original call attempting to assist the driver, who had suffered life-threatening injuries. Police then attempted life saving measures on the 34 year old driver but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details as to what may have led up to the crash.

