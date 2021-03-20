Loading articles...

Gunfire kills 1, wounds 5 at gathering of COVID scofflaws

Last Updated Mar 20, 2021 at 3:14 pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA — Gunfire at an illegal large gathering in Philadelphia killed one person, wounded five others and sent scores of people fleeing, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 3:45 a.m. Saturday inside and outside a rental hall adjacent to Hot Pot Cuisine in north Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighbourhood, police officials said.

A 29-year-old man was shot 14 times and was pronounced dead minutes later at Temple University Hospital, police said. Three men ages 33, 38, and 41 and a 30-year-old woman were also shot; all were stable at hospitals, police said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters that at least 150 people fled for their lives. She said that such large gatherings are illegal under COVID-19 orders and that police would increase foot, bicycle and foot patrols where large gatherings might occur.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Problems CLEARED from the #EB401 express ramp to NB 404.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:01 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: This is the weather that you all in the #GTA have been waiting for! Sunshine and temps in the 10s! I'll have forecast detai…
Latest Weather
Read more