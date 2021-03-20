Loading articles...

Bus crash in central Sri Lanka kills 13 people, injures 31

Last Updated Mar 20, 2021 at 12:44 am EDT

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A passenger bus plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka on Saturday, killing 13 people and injuring more than 30.

Police said the bus fell into a precipice near the town of Passara, about 240 kilometres (150 miles) east of Colombo, its stated destination.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said an initial investigation showed the negligence of the driver caused the accident. It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver survived.

Local media reported over 70 passengers were on the bus.

The Associated Press

