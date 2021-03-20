Loading articles...

B.C. ticket holder wins Friday's $13 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Mar 20, 2021 at 2:58 am EDT

TORONTO — A ticket holder in British Columbia won Friday night’s $13 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 23 will be an estimated $10 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:38 PM
CLEARED: NB 410 at Queen. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:15 PM
Winter officially ends tomorrow morning as we usher in Spring
Latest Weather
Read more