Advocates urge action as Montreal police confirm taxi slaying was conjugal violence
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 20, 2021 12:58 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 20, 2021 at 1:14 pm EDT
Montreal police are confirming the discovery of two bodies inside a taxi cab in northeastern part of the city Friday was the result of conjugal violence.
Police say today that investigators believe a 52-year-old man killed his 40-year-old spouse before taking his own life.
It’s the sixth case of femicide in the province since the beginning of the year, a situation some advocates say has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Montreal police were investigating another suspected case of domestic violence today in the Montreal borough of LaSalle.
A 29-year-old woman was in critical condition in hospital and her 32-year-old boyfriend was arrested after a 911 call spent police to an apartment at about 6:50 a.m.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante weighed in on Twitter on the two cases of violence in the past two days.
“It has to stop. This violence against women is unacceptable,” Plante wrote.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2021.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}