Person found deceased following Mississauga apartment fire: Peel police

Peel Regional Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Peel police say they are investigating after a deceased person was found following an apartment fire in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Police said emergency services were called at around 12:36 p.m. to a highrise building on Acorn Place, near Hurontario Street and Highway 403, for a report of smoke on the first floor.

While the building was being evacuated, a deceased person was found in an apartment.

Investigators have not released any other details at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

 

 

