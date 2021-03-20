Person found deceased following Mississauga apartment fire: Peel police

Peel police say they are investigating after a deceased person was found following an apartment fire in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Police said emergency services were called at around 12:36 p.m. to a highrise building on Acorn Place, near Hurontario Street and Highway 403, for a report of smoke on the first floor.

While the building was being evacuated, a deceased person was found in an apartment.

Investigators have not released any other details at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.