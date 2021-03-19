Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Mar. 15-Mar. 19.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
America First Multifamily .09 from .06
Americold Realty Trust .22 from .21
Applied Materials .24 from .22
CareTrust REIT .265 from .25
Colgate-Palmolive .45 from .44
CSG Systems Intl .25 from .235
Equity Lifestyle Properties 1.32 from 1.24
Fulton Financial .14 from .13
Guaranty Bancshares .20 from .1818
Hill Rom Holdings .24 from .22
Hurco Cos .14 from .13
Kadant .25 from .24
Level One Bancorp .06 from .05
MGM Growth Properties .495 from .4875
Oracle .32 from .24
Realty Income .235 from .2345
Redwood Trust .16 from .14
Retail Prop of America .07 from .06
WD-40 .72 from .67
WP Carey Inc 1.048 from 1.046
World Fuel Services .12 from .10
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Aarons .10
INITIAL DIVIDENDS
Acadia Realty Trust .15
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
COPEL 1 for 10 split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION
QEP Resources Inc – Diamond Energy In (2.2B)
Viela Bio Inc – Horizon Therapeutics (3B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Duckhorn Portfolio
Olo Inc
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
AFC Gamma Inc
Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd
Finc Therapeutics Group Inc
Gain Therapeutics Inc
Instil Bio Inc
Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6.75pc Notes due 2031
Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Coupang Inc
First High School Education Group
Hayward Holdings Inc
Red Lion Hotels Corp
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Sundance Energy Inc
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Anchiano Therapeutics to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd
The Associated Press