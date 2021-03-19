Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Sunshine, milder temps on the way for the GTA as winter turns to spring
by News Staff
Posted Mar 19, 2021 8:01 am EDT
Welcome to the last full day of winter.
The chilly weather is hanging on for another day, but as spring arrives, so does the milder weather.
Spring officially starts at 5:37 a.m. Saturday morning and as we wave goodbye to winter 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says we can expect double digit temperatures and lots of sun.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday near 13 degrees, the same for Monday, and it will come with plenty of sunshine.
RELATED: Ford supports Toronto and Peel’s recommendations to allow for outdoor activities
Tuesday we will get a bit more cloud and then we are in for a wet stretch.
“Enjoy the sunny stretch but we sure do need the rain,” says Taylor. “It looks like we;ll get that from the 24th of March right through to the first of April.”
Taylor says we can expect mild temperatures for the rest of March.
The 680 NEWS guaranteed high for Friday is five degrees.
