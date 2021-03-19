Loading articles...

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman president

Last Updated Mar 19, 2021 at 3:58 am EDT

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president at the government offices of State House in Dar es Salaam, the country’s largest city.

Dressed in a hijab and holding up a Qur’an with her right hand, Hassan took the oath of office, vowing to uphold the constitution of the country. The inauguration was witnessed by the East African country’s chief justice and members of the Cabinet. Tanzania’s former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Jakaya Kikwete and Abied Karume were also present.

The ceremony was held indoors and no one wore a facemask to protect against COVID-19.

Hassan then went outside to inspect a military parade.

Khaled Abubakar, The Associated Press

