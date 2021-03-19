Police investigating after attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl at Etobicoke school

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly tried to abduct a young girl when she was out for recess at her Etobicoke school.

Officers were first notified of the incident around 12:30 p.m. on Friday outside St. John Vianney Catholic School, located near Albion Road and Islington Avenue.

Police said the man allegedly approached an eight-year-old girl and tried to put her over his shoulder.

Investigators said it’s believed children began yelling at the man who dropped the girl and fled the scene towards the Humber River.

There are some brave kids in Etobicoke. Toronto Police say a white man in his 20’s wearing a black ski mask and all black clothes picked up an 8-year old girl and tried to carry her off a school yard in Etobicoke. The girl’s classmates intervened. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/XeIXlAFDhR — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) March 19, 2021

“The children were gravitated to that area and it appears they may have scared off this male,” said duty inspector Michael Williams.

“I am glad that they [the children] came forward and they probably saved their friend by approaching this male. It’s still early in the investigation.”

The girl did not suffer any injuries as has been reunited with her family at this time.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 24 years old, with a heavy build, dressed in all black with a black mask.

St. John Vianney Catholic School’s principal placed them in lockdown and brought all students inside. The lockdown has since been lifted, police said.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.