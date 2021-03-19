Loading articles...

Police investigating after attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl at Etobicoke school

Last Updated Mar 19, 2021 at 3:44 pm EDT

A photo of St. John Vianney Catholic School, located near Albion Road and Islington Avenue. Mark Douglas/680 NEWS

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly tried to abduct a young girl when she was out for recess at her Etobicoke school.

Officers were first notified of the incident around 12:30 p.m. on Friday outside St. John Vianney Catholic School, located near Albion Road and Islington Avenue.

Police said the man allegedly approached an eight-year-old girl and tried to put her over his shoulder.

Investigators said it’s believed children began yelling at the man who dropped the girl and fled the scene towards the Humber River.

“The children were gravitated to that area and it appears they may have scared off this male,” said duty inspector Michael Williams.

“I am glad that they [the children] came forward and they probably saved their friend by approaching this male. It’s still early in the investigation.”

The girl did not suffer any injuries as has been reunited with her family at this time.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 24 years old, with a heavy build, dressed in all black with a black mask.

St. John Vianney Catholic School’s principal placed them in lockdown and brought all students inside. The lockdown has since been lifted, police said.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

