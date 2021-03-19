Peel police make arrests in GTA-wide taxi fraud, victims lost in excess of $37,000

Peel Regional Police have charged three and are searching for a fourth culprit connected to an alleged fraud investigation that involved a replica taxi working throughout the GTA that caused the victims a loss in excess of $37,000.

In collaboration with multiple forces, including Toronto Police, investigators said the suspects would pose as a taxi driver and a rear seat passenger, and approach the victims at which point the passenger would offer cash in exchange for the victim using their debit card to pay the fare, as the taxi driver would not accept cash due to COVID-19 limitations.

Peel Police said the victims would insert their debit card into a terminal that would capture the victims’ PIN number. It’s alleged the taxi driver would then secretly swap the victim’s debit card with a previously used debit card.

The suspects would then use the stolen card to make large cash withdrawals and purchases, police said.

They said the vehicle in these incidents was a decommissioned taxi cab and was not owned or operated by any GTA taxi companies.

On Tuesday, Peel Police arrested a 17-year-old man of Brampton, who was charged with 44 offences including fraud under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Imran Kayani, 22, of Brampton was charged with 11 offences including fraud under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Ounali Hussain was arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000, theft under $5,000, and obstruction of a peace officer.

Police said 28-year-old Syed Ali Hussain of Brampton is wanted on 11 offences including fraud under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Hussain was on a judicial release at the time of these alleged incidents.

Investigators believe that there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information is being asked to contact them.