Ontario expanding vaccine booking on Monday; 75+ through the province, 60+ at pharmacies

The Ontario government is expanding appointments through its online booking system to individuals aged 75 and over on Monday.

Also on Monday, individuals over 60 will be able to book appointments for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at participating pharmacies in the province.

The pharmacy project previously only offered the shot to those aged 60 to 64 but the government says it is expanding after new guidelines deemed the shot safe for those 65 and older.

The number of participating pharmacies is also doubling to 700 over the next two weeks.

The province says over 50 per cent of Ontario residents aged 80 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario began vaccinating individuals aged 80 and over in February, and launched an online booking tool and a call centre to support appointment bookings at mass immunization clinics.

Since the provincial booking system was launched on March 15, more than 239,000 appointments have been scheduled for the first and second doses.

