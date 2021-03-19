Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario expanding vaccine booking on Monday; 75+ through the province, 60+ at pharmacies
by Michael Ranger
Posted Mar 19, 2021 9:42 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 19, 2021 at 9:50 am EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, watches Dr. Vitaly Bard administer the coronavirus vaccine to nurse Mary Glenen-Calder as he tours a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Peel Region during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Ontario government is expanding appointments through its online booking system to individuals aged 75 and over on Monday.
Also on Monday, individuals over 60 will be able to book appointments for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at participating pharmacies in the province.
The pharmacy project previously only offered the shot to those aged 60 to 64 but the government says it is expanding after new guidelines deemed the shot safe for those 65 and older.
The number of participating pharmacies is also doubling to 700 over the next two weeks.
The province says over 50 per cent of Ontario residents aged 80 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ontario began vaccinating individuals aged 80 and over in February, and launched an online booking tool and a call centre to support appointment bookings at mass immunization clinics.
Since the provincial booking system was launched on March 15, more than 239,000 appointments have been scheduled for the first and second doses.