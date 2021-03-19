Montreal police investigate after two bodies found inside cab in city's east end

Montreal police are investigating after two bodies were found by a citizen inside a taxi today in the city’s east end.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says a passerby made the discovery at about 5:25 a.m. and called police.

Police say the bodies had apparent stab wounds, but Brabant adds it’s too early to confirm the circumstances around the event and whether investigators are dealing with a double homicide or a murder-suicide.

Officers have set up a perimeter, and investigators and crime scene technicians are on their way to the scene in the St-Leonard district.

Police have yet to formally identify the two people found in the parked vehicle — a man in his 40s who was in the driver seat and a woman in her 40s in the passenger seat.

Uniformed officers are expected to go door-to-door to meet with residents and check for any video evidence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press