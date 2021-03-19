Modified 'grey zone' restrictions could be announced for Toronto, Peel today

The province will decide Friday on whether to loosen some restrictions for Toronto and Peel Region.

Both the GTA hotspots are currently in the strictest ‘Grey-Lockdown’ category of the province’s colour-coded pandemic framework.

Toronto and Peel Region’s top doctors confirmed they’re in active discussions with the province about keeping the public health units in lockdown but with modified restrictions that could permit outdoor dining and events as the weather improves in the coming weeks.

Both Dr. Eileen De Villa and Dr. Lawrence Loh said Wednesday they wanted to keep their communities in the strictest category, but with the aforementioned alterations designed to let people gather outdoors.

The current restrictions allow retailers to open with capacity limits but keeps indoor restaurant dining, gyms, and personal care services closed.

Premier Doug Ford says he always leans in favour of letting people do more activities outside, but that he will “listen to the science and data” before making any decision.

“Some people may think it’s OK to open it wide open and every man, woman, and child for themselves – I don’t believe that,” said Ford.

“I believe we have to be super cautious.”

The province’s chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams, says there have been discussions with the top doctors from both regions.

“We are asking ourselves and having discussed it with them, what can we do to work with them and work with the citizens of Toronto and Peel,” said Williams. “These [Toronto and Peel] are areas of Ontario that have the highest population density and we have our highest rates in cases, so we want to have that ongoing consultation with them.”

Mayor John Tory reiterated his desire to see a slight loosening of lockdown measures when he spoke to Breakfast Television on Thursday morning.

Tory said he thought the changes could come into effect as early as the weekend.

“I fully understand the concept that business and others need some notice with regards to these kind of changes,” says Tory. “But when you’re opening things up, my guess is you could probably leave it to the ingenuity of the private sector to a sort out the time. I think it could be sooner than next week.”

Typically the Ford government has been announcing restriction changes on Friday that would go into effect the following Monday.

As the province attempts to ramp up its vaccination efforts, Ontario’s Science Advisory Table said earlier this week that the province has already entered the third wave of COVID-19.

Dr. Williams echoed these sentiments on Thursday.

“We are in the third wave it is just a matter of what kind of wave is it,” he said.

New pandemic modelling data from the University of Waterloo and University of Guelph, predicted daily COVID-19 cases in the Greater Toronto Area could triple by mid-April as a result of more infectious variants of concern becoming the dominant strain of the virus.

The modelling is predicting around 3,800 new cases a day for the GTA by early April. It also predicts approximately 6,800 new cases a day for the province by April 1.

There are now 1,136 cumulative cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 47 cases of the B 1.351 variant, and 35 cases of the P.1 variant first detected in Brazil.

Ontario reported 1,553 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Thursday. Nearly half of the province’s cases came from Toronto (404) and Peel (294).