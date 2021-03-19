Loading articles...

Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon crash random Zoom meetings

Michelle Obama is making the late night talk show rounds, joining Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show and surprising random people by ambushing their zoom calls.

Can you imagine being in the middle of your virtual cooking class and all of a sudden Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon join?

That’s exactly what happened Thursday night, and the reactions are amazing.

 

