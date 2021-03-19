Laurentian Bank unionized employees vote 56.6 per cent to decertify, CIRB says

MONTREAL — The Laurentian Bank of Canada’s unionized employees have voted to decertify, reversing the position they took three years ago.

The Montreal-based bank says it was informed by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) that 56.6 per cent of employees who voted March 8 supported the revocation of the union certification.

The union has filed an unfair labour practice complaint following the filing of the decertification application.

It alleged that the employer interfered in the process and encouraged employees to withdraw their certification.

The 600 or so union members — who represent about 20 per cent of the bank’s total workforce — are mainly located in Quebec. There were around 2,000 in 2015, before the deployment of the transformation plan, which resulted in branch closures and mergers as well as the elimination of counter services.

The collective agreement, which was the subject of heated negotiations, expires at the end of the year.

According to SEPB-Quebec, bank CEO Rania Llewellyn, in office since Oct. 30 and who works from Toronto, has refused to meet with union representatives.

In February 2018, union members voted over 60 per cent to maintain certification.

Employees covered by the bargaining certificate remain unionized for the time being.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LB)

