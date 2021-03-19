Hospitals bracing for surge of 'younger, sicker' patients as third wave arrives

The province’s intensive care units are bracing for the biggest surge of patients since the pandemic started as a dangerous third wave is being amplified by more transmissible variants.

The number of patients in the ICU as a result of COVID-19 could hit 500 by the first week of April.

One member of the Ontario COVID-19 modelling collaborative tells the Toronto Star, that should cases ramp up even faster than expected, that number could hit 600.

A Toronto ER doctor tells CityNews that he is seeing younger and sicker patients whose lungs are getting scarred by the virus.

“This means potentially a lifetime of lung problems from this,” says the doctor. ‘We know that 15 to 20 per cent of people who have COVID are going to have symptoms.”

Another ER doctors at the Scarborough Health Network tells the CBC a man in his 40s came in so sick he needed supplemental oxygen before he could even be sent to the ICU.