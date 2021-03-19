GTA vaccinations efforts continue, more seniors eligible to book shots

The City of Toronto is making progress in its efforts to vaccinate those 80 and older.

Toronto Public Health says nearly 52,000 residents in that age group have received at least one COVID-19 shot, including those living in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate settings.

That equals about 40 per cent of the city’s 80 and older population.

Three of Toronto’s mass vaccination clinics opened on Wednesday and on March 29, clinics at Malvern Community Recreation Centre and Mitchell Field Community Centre will open.

A sixth clinic at The Hangar will open on Monday, April 5.

People 75 and older in Halton Region, and those 80 and older in Peel Region, can access their region’s COVID-19 vaccine booking portal starting on Friday.