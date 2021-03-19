Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower, livestock hmixed

Last Updated Mar 19, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 8 cents at $6.25 a bushel; May corn was unchanged at $5.5375 a bushel; May oats fell 5.25 cents at $3.63 cents a bushel; while May soybeans dropped 5.25 cents at $14.0975 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell 1.85 cents at $1.1840 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 2.38 cents at $1.3507 a pound; April lean hogs rose .85 cent at .9482 a pound.

The Associated Press

