Fired deputy facing perjury charge for neck-hold incident

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A former Florida deputy has been arrested on a perjury charge after he reportedly lied about his reason for using a neck-hold on a man at an apartment complex where he was working off-duty as a security guard, authorities say.

Jacob Kraker, 37, was arrested Thursday by Port Orange police on a warrant from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office charging him with perjury, a third-degree felony.

Kraker was fired from the sheriff’s office last year following an internal affair investigation into the incident that found he had violated agency policies, including unlawful use of deadly force, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Kraker had told investigators he used a neck-hold on the man last July at the apartment complex’s pool after the man head-butted him, but surveillance video showed that there was no head-butting. The deputy also denied using a neck-hold but the surveillance video contradicted that statement, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Kraker was released on a $10,000 bond. Online court records showed no attorney listed for him.

