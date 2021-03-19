Durham latest region to report harassment of its health employees

Durham has become the latest region in the GTA to describe harassment of its employees, specifically those who work for the health department.

Officials say some workers are facing growing incidents of abusive and threatening language, saying it won’t be tolerated.

“Those who choose a career in public service often talk about community first. It’s about creating a quality of life. A safe place to raise a family. A place where neighbours come together to support one another,” said Elaine Baxter-Trahair, Chief Administrative Officer for the regional municipality of Durham.

“For some employees, such as those in our Health Department, it is more than just a vision. It is their duty, under the law, to protect public from health hazards. I was saddened to hear that some employees – who have been working around the clock to keep us safe and healthy during COVID-19 – are facing increasing incidents of abusive and threatening language. This is simply, unacceptable.”

Both York and Peel Regions have issued similar statements about how some of their staff are being treated by the public.

Just last week, Peel’s chief administrative officer said as the COVID-19 emergency has progressed, employees have experienced incidents of harassment and discrimination of which include racial slurs.

Janice Baker said the employees subjected to the harassment have been “working long hours for over a year, despite exhaustion and anxiety.”

Baxter-Trahair says the department understands what people have been going through over the past year, adding, “as difficult as these times are, these measures were designed to protect one another.”

“Everyone is feeling this pandemic. However, the harassment of Regional employees is simply unacceptable,” she said.

“As Chief Administrative Officer, I have zero tolerance for people using profane, aggressive, abusive, sexist, racist, or homophobic language towards our staff. The protection of our employees is a top priority. And, if required, follow-up will be undertaken with the appropriate authorities.”