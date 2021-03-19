Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Oakville steakhouse, patrons exposed to variant of concern
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Mar 19, 2021 4:55 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 19, 2021 at 5:04 pm EDT
Oliver's Steakhouse in Oakville. Oliver's Steakhouse/Facebook
Halton Region’s public health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a popular steakhouse in Oakville, saying diners have been exposed to a variant of concern (VOC).
The public health unit says patrons who dined at Oliver’s Steakhouse restaurant, located at Lakeshore Road East and Navy Street, between March 8 and March 13 were subjected to a VOC.
They’re being asked to self-isolate.
“While Public Health is attempting to call these patrons, this effort may take some time,” said Halton’s public health unit on Friday.
“In the interest of time, we are asking all such patrons to self-isolate for 14 days after their visit to the restaurant, and to get tested for COVID-19. Patrons can call 311 for more information.”
The outbreak comes on the heels of an announcement from the Ford government
under “Red-Control” of the province’s COVID-19 framework. in which they’re expected to announce an increased capacity for indoor dining
A government source says they’ll allow for outdoor dining in public health units currently under “Grey-Lockdown,” such as Toronto and Peel.
Halton Region, as well as Durham and York Regions, are currently in the Red Zone.
