Trudeau condemns China's 'lack of transparency' after Michael Spavor's closed door, 2-hour trial

China is defending its decision to hold Canadian Michael Spavor’s two-hour trial behind closed doors today.

A foreign ministry spokesman says since the case purportedly involves state secrets, it is not heard in open court and no one is allowed to sit in on the trial.

But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing China’s lack of transparency and says that makes it extremely difficult to make judgments around whether or not the trial was fair.

On Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor (who had his trial today) Prime Minister says their detention is completely unacceptable, as well as the lack of transparency #cdnpoli — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) March 19, 2021

Trudeau says Canada and its allies have been putting pressure on Beijing to release Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who were detained after the arrest of a Chinese tech executive in Vancouver.

“China needs to understand that it is not just about two Canadians it is about the respect for the rule of law and relationships with a broad range of Western countries that is at play with the arbitrary detention and the coercive diplomacy they have engaged in,” the Prime Minister said.

Trudeau says Canada’s top priority remains to secure the release of Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who is to go on trial on Monday.

“I want to thank our many many international partners friends and allies for their solidarity and support going forward,” said the Prime Minister.

“We will continue to be in close contact with the families during this difficult time, so their loved ones know that today and every day Canadians are with you. I’m thinking of both Michaels.”