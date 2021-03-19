Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau condemns China's 'lack of transparency' after Michael Spavor's closed door, 2-hour trial
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 19, 2021 2:21 pm EDT
FILE - In this file image made from a March 2, 2017, video, Michael Spavor, director of Paektu Cultural Exchange, talks during a Skype interview in Yanji, China. The Canadian government says China will begin trials in March 2021 for two Canadians, Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who were arrested in 2019 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies. (AP Photo/File)
Trudeau says Canada and its allies have been putting pressure on Beijing to release Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who were detained after the arrest of a Chinese tech executive in Vancouver.
“China needs to understand that it is not just about two Canadians it is about the respect for the rule of law and relationships with a broad range of Western countries that is at play with the arbitrary detention and the coercive diplomacy they have engaged in,” the Prime Minister said.
Trudeau says Canada’s top priority remains to secure the release of Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who is to go on trial on Monday.
“I want to thank our many many international partners friends and allies for their solidarity and support going forward,” said the Prime Minister.
“We will continue to be in close contact with the families during this difficult time, so their loved ones know that today and every day Canadians are with you. I’m thinking of both Michaels.”