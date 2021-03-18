Waterloo Brewing cutting prices for Ontario pubs and restaurants to help recovery

KITCHENER, Ont. — Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is cutting the prices it charges Ontario’s pubs and restaurants for its most popular brands in an effort to help them recover from the pandemic.

Waterloo CEO George Croft says that starting Monday the brewery will sell a selection of its most popular beers at essentially cost to Ontario pubs and restaurants, for the foreseeable future.

Croft says the hospitality sector has been among the hardest hit during the pandemic and that the coming months will be difficult.

Thousands of restaurants across the country have been forced to close due to the pandemic and a third wave in Ontario is threatening renewed restrictions.

Waterloo says the price of its Waterloo Dark, IPA, Craft Lager, Grapefruit Radler and Landshark 473-ml tall cans will be reduced by $10 per case of 24.

The price for a 20-litre keg will be cut by $25 per keg and the cost of a 58.6-litre keg will be reduced by $50 on select brands.

