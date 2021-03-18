U.S. to send 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to Canada

The U.S. plans to send approximately four million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the two countries, an administration official told Reuters on Thursday.

Mexico will receive 2.5 million doses of the vaccine and Canada will receive 1.5 million doses, the official said.

AstraZeneca has millions of doses made in a U.S. facility and has said that it would have 30 million shots ready at the beginning of April.

On Wednesday, the U.S. said Canada would get priority for access to vaccine exports of U.S.-made vaccines as the European Union threatens restrictions.

A day after President Joe Biden announced he was in talks with other countries to help them access vaccines after the U.S. vaccinates most of its population by May, U.S. officials said that Canada and Mexico are at the top of the list.

This also comes as an EU regulator announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine is “not associated” with higher blood clot risk.

EU regulator says AstraZeneca vaccine "not associated" with higher blood clot risk

Some European countries had temporarily paused administration of the shot following reports of the side effect.

With files from Reuters